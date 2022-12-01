Bahbk, Wa Ana Kaman

Not Available

The film revolves around the young man (Nur Hamdi), whose aunt is being cared for and raised by his aunt following the death of his parents. He tries to treat him well, and helps him reach the art world, where he achieves his desire to sing. If days combine with famous star Farida Fathi, Between them jealousy and competition after the producer decides to bring them together in one work, but that jealousy turns into fire jealousy of love, while at the same time (Nour) to chase one of his fans obsessed with, who is involved in the killing of the rival singer to Nour, The singer (Farida) is also the one who killed her. Nour tries to save her.