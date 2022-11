Not Available

As a ramp and commercial model and a swinging teenager in this movie of sex,wealth and power, Assunta de Rossi as Erika is a sexy appealing face on billboards and on the catwalk but,at home, with her sister Loida, she shares a dark secret with her surrogate father,Mr. Lorenzo Lavares, who is wed to her sister. The house of Lavares features a strange quartet father and son married to the sisters with warped emotions and shocking happenings.