Bahubuthayo

Lanti (Mahendra Perera) and Bunty (Rodney Warnakula) are two young journalists, who go out on an assignment to the southerns village of Kirindiwela, where according to the legends, an abode of evil spirits in ancient times, to write a feature on devil dancing and exorcist rituals for a travel publication. When a possessed women in the village aroused and follows them fiercely, they managed to flee to the jungle. Its getting dark and they see a small house. While spending their first night in this jungle home of a village exorcist Elaris Appuhami, Bunty and Lanty were pleasantly surprised to encounter a pretty young girl named Tikiri (Paboda Sandeepani), who Elaris told Lanti and Bunty was his domestic helper. Without the permission, Bunty took a photo of Tikiri as well.[8]