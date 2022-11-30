Bahuchithawadiya

Not Available

Sasitha works as the underpaid delivery man for Giftnet, an Internet based business which accepts gift orders from outside Sri Lanka. Suffocated by economic pressures and sexual frustrations, like most of his peers he sees going abroad as the only way out of his wretched existence. Fascinated with the idea of “abroad” he forms relationships with the recipients of these gifts, most of whom are rich, lonely women. When the real world starts to look too bleak, Sasitha seeks greener pastures through virtual relationships he builds on Facebook and Skype with Sri Lankan women of his own class, working abroad. But when nothing seems to go right, he grows desperate.