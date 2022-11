Not Available

It's Tokyo shock cinema at its finest in the second deadly installment of the Baian the Assassin series, based on the stories by Japanese writer Shotaro Ikenami. A professional acupuncturist by day and an active assassin by night -- or whenever else he needs to be -- Baian alternately uses his needle to heal and to kill. It all adds up to a dangerous juxtaposition for the ruthless merchant princes and corrupt samurai lords who cross his path.