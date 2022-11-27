Not Available

“The main character Sergei is a Russian tour guide. He is completely mired in loans and debts. In order to get out of this pit, he invents a legend and organizes a tour of Buryatia, at the end of which he promises tourists a meeting with a real Baikal mermaid. Unexpectedly for him, completely different people who come to Lake Baikal for their dream respond to his ad on the internet: an elderly Japanese woman, a childless family from St. Petersburg, a single European, two killers from Moscow, a noisy Chinese family, and four religious Mongols.