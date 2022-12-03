Bailando Cha Cha Cha

Not Available

Mercedes is a private music teacher who dreams of the return of her husband Ramiro, who has not stopped writing and sending her a check every month. Mercedes lives with her children: the eldest, Sebastián, is a cadet who, after graduating after the coup d'état on March 10, becomes a censor of the magazine Carteles; Alicia studies in the university and her aspiration is to look for in the United States the father who left them when they were very young; Sebastián is the one who tries to keep the family together and Javier, the youngest, follows in the footsteps of the mother in music and is a flutist, his greatest aspiration is to play in the América orchestra where Enrique Jorrín is taking the first steps that will lead him to the Chachachá as a danceable rhythm.