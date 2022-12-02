Baisakhi Meg

Not Available

Mohit Moitra is a leftist worker and convicted for Kakdwip Sarajantra Mamla. He always fights for the human rights. He also remembers that he was a committed freedom fighter. Once he didnâ€TMt care for his life and took a great risk to save the life of another freedom fighter Bijoy Ghosal. A woman named Subhra Sarkar, received some ugly treatment from the ruling British Government. She was brutally tortured. After the independence, Mohit Moitra is accused for doing the leftist activities and at the same time Bijoy Ghosal betrayed him. This is a tragic story of the people who sacrificed their life for the struggle for independence.