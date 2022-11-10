Not Available

Baise-moi

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Toute Premiere Fois

Manu has lived a difficult life. Abused and violently raped, she sets off to find herself only to meet Nadine, a prostitute who has encountered one too many injustices in the world. Angry at the world, they embark on a twisted, rage-filled road trip. They choose to have sex when they please and kill when they need. Leaving a trail of mischief and dead bodies in their wake. Generating a media blitz and manhunt, soon everyone is out to capture the young fugitives.

Cast

Raffaëla AndersonManu
Ouassini EmbarekRadouan
Adama Nianehomme dans le billard
Patrick EudelineFrancis
Ian Scottun violeur
Zenza RaggiLe grand mec

