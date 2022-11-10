Manu has lived a difficult life. Abused and violently raped, she sets off to find herself only to meet Nadine, a prostitute who has encountered one too many injustices in the world. Angry at the world, they embark on a twisted, rage-filled road trip. They choose to have sex when they please and kill when they need. Leaving a trail of mischief and dead bodies in their wake. Generating a media blitz and manhunt, soon everyone is out to capture the young fugitives.
|Raffaëla Anderson
|Manu
|Ouassini Embarek
|Radouan
|Adama Niane
|homme dans le billard
|Patrick Eudeline
|Francis
|Ian Scott
|un violeur
|Zenza Raggi
|Le grand mec
