Bajaj Bajuri: The Movie

Not Available

Bajaj Bajuri is Movie Version from Indonesian TV Series with same title. Bajuri (Ricky Harunn) who just got evicted from the sale of the estate of his father faced some problems. Bajuri Problem more complicated after Emak (Meriam Bellina) accused Bajuri will marry again. While in fishing, Bajuri accidentally detonated a fish bomb from an empty house. Bajuri and Ucup (Muhadkly Acho) is charged with terrorism after the bag containing the bomb left in the bank, Emak geting angry and Bajuri want to explain that his not part of Terrorist