Bajarangi is an action oriented movie whose story revolves around the character of protagonist who is a devotee of lord Bajrangbali and hence gets the name Bajrangi. Century Hero Shivarajkumar and charming Beauty Aindrita Ray are in the lead Role. The movie has a Big Star cast including Sadhu Kokila, Bullet Prakash, Girija Lokesh, Tabala Nani, Honnavalli Krishna, Shivaram, Biradar, M S Umesh and M N Lakshmi Devi