Bajiao Street

A documentary film showing the oldest street in Lhasa, Bajiao St., also called Bakhor or Baghor), located in the town center. In the past, Bajiao was only used as a ritual circumambulation route, "a saint road" in the eyes of the Tibetans. Now it's developed into an old shopping district with colorful Tibetan houses lining the street, and the ground paved with man-made flagstones, preserving its ancient look. The film also shows the social conditions, customs, and spirtual lives of the Tibetan inhabitants.