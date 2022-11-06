Bajo el cielo antioqueño

Not Available

Romantic drama of manners. Lina, graceful schoolgirl, argues against the will of his father, Don Bernardo, a romance with Alvaro, a young bohemian who squanders his fortune. They decide to escape from parental supervision, but in the train station a beggar hurt Lina warns about the serious error being committed. He bandages the wound with a tissue in which are inscribed his initials and she gratefully gives him her jewels and in turn tells her boyfriend's decision not to pursue this adventure. The beggar is assaulted and murdered. His body appears with the handkerchief Alvaro, who is accused of the crime. Although he is innocent silent to protect Lina and this, above his honor, confesses the truth. Alvaro, and innocent, is gold and ends happily married to Lina.