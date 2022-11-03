Bajo el mismo sol

Not Available

When victims who have suffered those crimes, turn to justice in order to reconstruct their lives and their dignity, they are invariably confronted with a complex framework of political and economic interests operating against them, generating oftentimes insurmountable obstacles. In their efforts, they discover that principles such as Universal Justice may be their only path to overcome these obstacles or to accelerate judicial processes. The story repeats itself at different moments, in different places around the globe, under the same sun.