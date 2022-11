Not Available

The Baker Has A Deathwish Summer Tour Video followed the Baker and Deathwish teams as they toured the U.S. for demos and signings. Featured riders include Andrew Reynolds, Erik Ellington, Jim Greco, Kevin Long, Furby, Jeff Lenoce, Bryan Herman, Lizard King, Antwuan Dixon, Slash, Braydon Szafranski, Terry Kennedy, Theotis Beasley, Dustin Dollin, Shane Heyl and more.