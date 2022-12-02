Bakerloo & City Driver's Eye View

Not Available

The Bakerloo Line is one of London Underground's main arteries, connecting four of the capital's main line railway stations with the heart of London's West End. The southern terminus at Elephant and Castle consists of just two platforms, requiring fast turnarounds to provide the 3 minute service interval. Just under half the 14½ mile line is in tube tunnel, The 1972 stock trains (amongst the oldest running on the network) surface at Queen's Park. Roughly one in three continues to Harrow and Wealdstone alongside the West Coast Main Line. As well as seeing the entire route in real time from the driver's cab, we also peek inside the Bakerloo Line's signalling and control centre at Baker Street. The Waterloo and City line is LUL's smallest self-contained operation, running for just over 1½ miles between Waterloo and Bank.