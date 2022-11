Not Available

Jens has accepted far too much for too long. Being the shy night-owl he is, he keeps to himself, but the world will not let him be. The new master baker's quality starts slackening, and when a bunch of yobs one day smash the window of Jens's car, he takes one of them out. Intoxicated by his own new unexpressed vigour, Jens comes out of his shell, but the destructive driving force leads him towards a free fall.