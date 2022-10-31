Not Available

The Unitas u/21 rugby team hero, Wimpie Koekemoer, is offered a contract to play rugby in England. Katrien rehearses a play with autistic children, while doing everything in her power to keep Wimpie in the country. Fanie is struggling to get used to Christie's post-high school chubby body and Japie is experiencing a very embarrassing problem in his sexual pursuit of Liezl... Muscle man, Werner "Killer" Botha joins the Unitas rugby team and threatens Wimpie's position in the team. (Written by Henk Pretorius)