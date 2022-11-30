Bakit May Pag-ibig Pa?

Not Available

This drama offers a rare chance to compare the styles of two major Filipino filmmakers. Ishmael Bernal directs the first episode from a screenplay by Jorge Arago, about a chance encounter between a spirited ex-nun and a dispirited architect played by Nora Aunor and Christopher de Leon. Celso Ad. Castillo helms the second episode from his own screenplay, tells the story of another chance encounter this time between Solly (Alona Alegre) and Chris (Romeo Vasquez), two former lovers.