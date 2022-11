Not Available

A dramatic worldly and spiritual journey of a Buddhist monk from Russia who became one of the first scholars and preachers of Tibetan Buddhism in the USA. In 1923 he left his home and spent over 30 years in Tibet and India. He was a friend of the Dalai Lama and taught at Columbia University. He devoted his life to putting the teachings of Buddha into practice and raising interest in Buddhism in the Western world to a new level.