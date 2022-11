Not Available

The film anthology includes 10 short films: "Asia", "Meeting", "Artist", "Yard", "Bahram Gur", "Lottery ticket", "Caspian Atlantis", "About love", "Aysel" and "Coincidence". Each screenplay in the project reflects different moments in the life of Baku. Short films bring to life relationships between people, their love and longing, happy and sad moments. The main hero uniting these people, relations and different moments of life is the city of Baku.