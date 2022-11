Not Available

Teppeki Tamotsu (Yamoto Yuma) is a university student who has won back-to-back national titles in amateur mahjong and is expected to turn pro. Every day he hones his skills in a mahjong parlor. The day before the competition which will gain him his third title, Tamotsu is approached by a brilliant mahjong player who introduces himself as Bakuoka Danjuro (Ishida Akira).