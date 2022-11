Not Available

Professor Vijay Tripathi and Bhujbal Choudhury have a small land dispute between themselves forcing Bhujbal and his men to mercilessly kill Vijay making his death look as though lightning struck him. In the process Vijay's pregnant wife, Anju runs for safety only to take aid in a temple belonging to Bhagwan Bajrangbali where-by she gives birth to a baby boy who is blessed with magical powers belonging to Bhagwan Bajrangbali.