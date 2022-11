Not Available

Discover the heroic tales of the Pandavas, the sons of gods like Indra, Yama and Surya, who were born to King Pandu and his wife, Kunti. This animated program follows their adventures as kids, growing up, learning the art of warfare and working hard. Pandu's blind brother, Dhritharashtra, had 100 sons called the Kauravas, who passionately hated their cousins, the Pandavas, and wanted to see them fail.