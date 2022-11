Not Available

Twins Bambi and Bobby (Roderick Paulate) are separated from birth. Their mother Mameng (Nanette Inventor), unconscious from childbearing, is found by an old woman who takes one infant Bambi, who grows up to be a gay running a beauty parlor. Bobby grows up with his biological mother and becomes a tough guy getting involved with a crime syndicate now hunting him for taking away a damning microfilm. But the syndicate always mistakes Bambi for Bobby and has taken him captive.