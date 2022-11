Not Available

A story of boyfriend's battle for love through perseverance. In the outskirts of Sese Island, John is madly in love with Maggie and both are willing to take their love forward. Facing abuses and harassment by malicious Maggie's father Kasirivu, John, helped by his young brother Alex is determined to take in all but to retain the love of his life especially when he finds out that he has a contender village tycoon who is also lining up for Maggie.