Bala mordida

Not Available

Mauro Hernandez, a young preventive policeman, gets involved in a coke deal, and to keep some of the money he has for paying for the transaction, gives his gun away to cover the deal. He argues to Joaquin, old drug dealer and ex-policeman and ends up threatening him. On his way out of the operation, Mauro and his partner policemen, a gang controlled by Joaquin, stop their way out start a wrangle where Mauro is wounded. His body armor couldn´t even stop a small touch of the knife. The scandal on the bad quality of body armors turns into an investigation of malversation of police funds which is exaggerated and misreported by the media. Apparently made in 2009, but not released until 2011.