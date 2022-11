Not Available

Desa loves his mother and the piece of land which has mortgaged by his late father when he was involved in local politics. To Desa, life is meaning less if he cannot even prevent the land from falling into the hands of someone else. He needs money to redeem the land. His friend, Lazim suggests that he should go to Kuala Lumpur where he can earn some money with his singing talent. Desa fails to adapt to city life and returns to the village.