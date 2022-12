Not Available

Balada Bala Sinema is a story about the journey of FFP (Purbalingga Film Festival) crews in their hardship of managing the festival for more than 10 years. In 2016, Yuda Kurniawan decided to record the journey of FFP crews in producing Layar Tanjleb. The shooting process of Layar Tanjleb that takes more than a month to complete is going to present us a delightful story.