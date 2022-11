Not Available

Balam Pardesia is a Bhojpuri film released in 1979, directed by Nazir Hussain. The actors were Rakesh Pandey and Padma Khanna. The songs of the film were popular even in non-Bhojpuri area. Two famous songs from the film are, "Gorki ptarki re" and "Chadhte Phalgun", both sung by Mohd Rafi. - From wikipedia.