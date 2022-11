Not Available

A young couple go to the carnival. After some savage heavy petting they meet a sinister fakir who offers to sell them Truth for six sous. A set of uncanny events follow. At worst 'avant-gardist' in the extreme, at best the counterpart to Cœur Fidèle's 'fête foraine' sequence after the abolition of melodrama. Excellent black screen cutting and chaotic camera shaking characterize the style.