Balcony

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Tina doesn’t know much about the schoolgirl in the Hijab. She might come from Egypt or Iraq – but what does it matter? She would like to be there for her neighbour, to protect her from her tough life at home and in the neighbourhood. But how come Tina thinks she knows so much about this foreign girl? Prejudice and tentative advances collide head-on in the block.

Cast

Charlotte BeaumontTina
Noni HarrisonLocal Resident
Simon MeacockStep Dad
Umit UlgenKarim
Vince TaylorLocal Resident
Emilie ClaytonTwin #1

