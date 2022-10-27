Tina doesn’t know much about the schoolgirl in the Hijab. She might come from Egypt or Iraq – but what does it matter? She would like to be there for her neighbour, to protect her from her tough life at home and in the neighbourhood. But how come Tina thinks she knows so much about this foreign girl? Prejudice and tentative advances collide head-on in the block.
|Charlotte Beaumont
|Tina
|Noni Harrison
|Local Resident
|Simon Meacock
|Step Dad
|Umit Ulgen
|Karim
|Vince Taylor
|Local Resident
|Emilie Clayton
|Twin #1
