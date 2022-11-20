Baldr Force Exe: Resolution

Not Available

Tohru Soma was a member of "Steppen Wolf", a group of hackers. The group decided to do one more hacking attack by attempting to hack into FLAK, a major military organization run by the United Nations to prevent cyber terrorism. However, they were discovered quickly, which resulted in the death of Yuya, Steppen Wolf's leader and Tohru's friend, as well as their arrest. In order to avoid a long term in prison, Tohru ultimately decided to join FLAK, in order to find out who killed Yuya. While Tohru tries to find the murderer of his friend, he and his new teammates are to defend the wired world from Fei Dao, an extremist group who threatens to disrupt the stability of the wired world.