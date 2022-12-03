Not Available

When Sardinian-Australian Lisa Camillo, an anthropologist and film director, returns to Sardinia, an island of Italy, after a 18 year absence in Australia, to her horror she finds her large chunks of her homeland decimated by mysterious bombs. On her journey she uncovers secret NATO bombing ranges that have been having devastating consequences on the local human and animal population, setting her on a journey to expose the truth, join the islanders’ fight to reclaim their land and livelihoods and, in doing so, learning about herself and her roots.