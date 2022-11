Not Available

In 1898, a band of Spanish soldiers heroically defended Baler (which was not yet the capital municipality of Aurora until 1951) against Filipino forces for 337 long and grueling days. The battle, now referred to as the Siege of Baler, is the setting of a forbidden love between a Mestizo soldier (Jericho Rosales) and a Filipina lass (Anne Curtis) who lived at the end of the 19th century.