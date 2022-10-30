Not Available

Balgandharva, the eminent towering singer from the bygone golden era of Marathi "sangeet natak" (musical dramas) definitely deserved some modern celluloid space. This film does well to document his life, the younger generation who is unaware of his charisma will get to know him. The film chronicles his life , his acting career well. It gives a good overview of how the drama companies were run and how he influenced the running. His values and character stand out amidst all the tragedies in his life.