Not Available

Balgar is a brand known among the 10-18 age group, almost 100%. Balgar is a peculiar subculture phenomenon that in less than five years managed to become a favorite of tens and even hundreds of thousands of teenagers. And now come down from the computer to conquer the big screen. The first Bulgarian full-length animated film from more than 40 years. The first Bulgarian independent animated film. The first Bulgarian 3D Stereoscopic Movie.