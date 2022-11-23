Balgaran e galant

Not Available

Bulgaran is an elegant and outgoing gentleman. He meets a young lady in the street of the city and starts flirting with her. However, she decides to teach him a lesson and asks if he would accompany her to the marketplace. There she goes on a shopping spree, but it turns out she had left all her money home. The lady asks Bulgaran to lend her some to which plea he readily agrees. The lady then takes the gentleman to a fancy restaurant where she orders expensive drinks and refreshments, all to Bulgaran's expense. When they are finished in the restaurant Bulgaran is asked to carry the parcels with the lady's purchases to her home. On the way to there they meet her husband and the lady proposes the couple took a cab to their house so they can relieve the "porter" from his heavy duty. The couple take the cap leaving the bewildered Bulgaran a coin for his services.