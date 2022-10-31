Balkan Star

Not Available

He has a miraculous gift to inspire people with happiness. 'Einstein in cinema', two tine winner of Palme d'Or at Cannes, musician, citizen of Yugoslavia - professor Emir Kustirica never laces his shoes, walks around shaggy-haired and eats wolfberries... His life - feeling of immediacy and freedom. At the end of Earth, in the land where telephone pole is poured with a watering pot and a pig day after day gorges an old rusty car Kusturica builds his own village Kustendorf. Where wry houses are named after immortal persons, where Johnny Depp watches over Dostoevsky and deep under the ground there is a cinema.