What happens when contemporary improvised music forms ties with Balkan street musicians? Tomaž Grom, a Slovenian double bassist, composer, improviser and researcher of acoustic potential, took his van and began to look for collaborators on the streets of Maribor, Zagreb, Tuzla, Novi Sad, Priština, Tirana and Skopje. Balkan Whispers is constantly on the brink of misunderstanding, getting lost along paths that are not to be found in contemporary sat-navs. However, despite all obstacles, a group of Balkan street musicians eventually get together for a contemporary music gig.