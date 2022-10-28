Not Available

Ballad

  • Drama
  • Action
  • Romance

Based on the plot of an award-winning Crayon Shin-chan animated movie from 2002, a boy named Shinichi (Takei) does the time-traveling and meets a feared general named Ijiri Matabei (Kusanagi). Ijiri is in love with Princess Ren (Aragaki) who subsequently rejects an arranged marriage to Okura Itakatora (Osawa), a powerful daimyo of northern Kanto. Enraged by the rejection, Okura sends a large army to Ijiri's smaller state and it's up to Shinichi to change their destiny.

Cast

Yui AragakiPrincess Renheme
Takao OsawaItakatora Ohkura
Yui NatsukawaMisako Kawakami
Michitaka TsutsuiAkira Kawakami
Akashi TakeiShinichi Kawakami
Tsuyoshi KusanagiMatabe Ijiri

