Not Available

Set in 16th century Eastern Bengal, the film is inspired by the life of Chandrabati, Bengal`s first feminist poet. The story follows her falling in love with another poet, Jayananda, who later leaves her for another woman. The betrayal pushes Chandrabati to renounce marriage, confine herself inside a Shiva temple and start rewriting the Ramayana - an act which eventually led to her becoming a historic figure.