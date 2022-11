Not Available

Between the rural green meadows and pink cakes guests gather for a romantic wedding. Master of ceremonies Ellen tries to make this an unforgettable day, but gets entangled in the monkeyshine of her half sister, the infidelity of her husband, the first love of her daughter, the antics of her mother and the ropes of a hot airballoon. Will they find that only their fear stands in the way of their happiness? Who will throw the ballast overboard and take off?