Ballet Body

If you've always desired the sleek toned muscles of ballet dancers, this workout is for you! Jennifer Galardi has created five mini workouts blending exercises from classical ballet, Pilates and yoga to deliver a workout that elongates and strengthens your entire body AND feels amazing. Each segment delivers maximum benefits to ensure you'll see results whether you pick one or all routines. Choose from: Warm Up, Strength, Balance, Floor Barre, or Stretch or put all of them together for an hour long intense toning and stretch session!