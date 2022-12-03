Ballet Dragon Quest ~ Star Dancers Ballet

Not Available

Inspired by the nationally popular video game series, the Tokyo-based ballet company Star Dancers Ballet's Ballet Dragon Quest was first produced in 1995. It was the first show that combined ballet with the video game. Ever since the ballet has been enthusiastically welcomed by not only ballet-lovers but also those who would otherwise never see a ballet, including Dragon Quest fans. It has been highly regarded as a unique and exceptional entertainment-ballet that successfully broadens the border of ballet. For the first time, this performance has been captured on video.