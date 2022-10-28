Balloon Guy

Not Available

Back in 1987, CGI was still relatively new. Pixar had only produced three shorts by that time and they tended to be extremely simple. And, such projects took years and were still created using massive mainframe computers--as PCs were not fast enough or complex enough to do this sort of work. And, most importantly, rendering software had to be created by anyone wanting to do such work. It was a very primitive time for the most primitive sort of CGI, this short film is an animation that was used to demonstrate the new physics of the polygon animation.