Ballroom Dancer - Der Weg an die Spitze

Slavik (34), former world champion in Latin American dancing is making a last and final comeback with Anna, his ten years younger new dance partner and girlfriend. Slavik is addicted to the limelight and the dance and he misses the rush. These days, however, his aging body is causing him severe pains, and his flaring temper puts his relationship with Anna at risk. The road to reclaiming the championships is a long, tough struggle. Slavik literally puts everything on the line in his ultimate push for the throne. Failure is not an option, yet failure is so difficult to avoid.