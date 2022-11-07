Not Available

Vishal is a young college graduate who lives a poor life-style with his medically unfit mother. All his efforts in locating a job are fertile due to the lack of recommendation. Then one day while browsing through the daily newspaper he notices an advertisement for a male spouse needed for a wealthy girl named Madhu. Finding the right opportunity to grab a recommendation he immediately applies and is one of the candidates to be shortlisted and single out for an interview only to be selected and then the marriage takes place. It is this marriage that will change the lives of Vishal and Madhu forever.