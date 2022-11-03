Not Available

Balmain Boys

    Former national Aussie Football player Ledge had to quit the sport due to injury and started a fine career as police detective. He gets injured in a case. However IA, which always considered him the commissioner's pet, investigates against him. His old mate and competent lawyer Andy Grace gets him off, after which he retires honorably. However the criminals decide to set them up, using crafty underage homeless pickpocket The Kid. The gang has hidden ramifications.

    		Paul GleesonLedge

