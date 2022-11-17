Not Available

A child plays on the beach; we are in home-movie territory. For years I thought I had made a film-poem, without knowing how to explain it, until Gilles Deleuze created the concept of "perception-image": A character acts on the screen and it is assumed to see the world in a certain way. But simultaneously the camera sees him, and sees his world from another point of view which thinks, reflects, and transforms the viewpoint of the character [...]. In short, perception-image finds its status, as free indirect subjective, from the moment that it reflects its content in a camera-consiousness which has become autonomous ('cinema of poetry'). (Gilles Deleuze, Cinema I: The Movement-Image).